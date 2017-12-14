Money’s Calling: 2 dudes, 10 lucky families, $1,000 dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jared Guynes and Pedro Murillo are on a mission to spread joy this season. We're talking "joy" in the form of a $10,000 given away in $1,000 dollar increments to ten of the most deserving families in DFW.

"We took it to social media and we both created a video that was posted out there and basically told everybody what we were doing," Guynes explained.

Thanks to donations from Gunynes' business partner, these two were able to put together "The Epic Christmas 2017 Giveaway."

"Wish we could help a little more we started with five families and now we're jumping to ten," Murillo told NewsFix. "We were looking for families in North Texas that were not going to have a Christmas this year."

On Wednesday,the lucky ten received their phone call and were made aware of their cash prize and shopping spree.

"It's a thousand dollars and we're going to take them on a shopping spree," Guynes added.

We gotta say these guys are giving a nice ring to what we call the season of giving!