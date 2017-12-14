‘Lamb Of God’s’ legal representation are confident she won’t be euthanized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Lamb of God has been getting an incredibly ginormous amount of attention, considering she’s a dog. Three weeks ago she was sentenced to death after biting a 13-year-old.

For weeks the city has been defending the decision, saying she’s dangerous. However, people from all over the country have been throwing in their vote that Lamby deserves a second chance. AND, it sounds like she will be getting one.

Lamby’s lawyers are confident she’s not going to die, saying the City of Dallas is now open to finding a solution to let Lamby live. It’s still unclear what exactly the solution will be. However, the city does not want Lamby back on the street, and she won’t be going back to her heartbroken owner, Sean Baugh.

Many on Lamby’s side are hoping she’ll go to Awwdoptable, an area pet rescue, and get a furever home. Lamby’s attorneys' will be meeting with the city in about a week or so to talk more about a solution. One of them tells us the situation needs to settle down a little bit, given how much attention one dog has gotten in a matter of weeks.