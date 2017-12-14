Kicks for kids: Dallas elementary students receive shoes for Christmas!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christmas came early for kids at L.O. Donald Elementary School in Dallas.

"Thank you for the shoes, I like them very much"

More than one hundred students received sweet kicks Friday morning!

"Our teachers nominated kids that they thought needed the shoes, we put them on a list, we turned our list in August and now we have our Christmas shoes."

The shoes were donated by the Golden State Foods Foundation. An organization focused on improving the lives of children and families in need.

"We bought 125 shoes here to Donald Elementary. It's one of my favorite days of the year. The kids get very excited. We buy the shoes in bulk as a company, wrap them up as Christmas presents put socks inside of them and watch their face lights up."

"It makes it all worth it, to see the light in their eyes when they see a present for them!"

Looks like this time around, Christmas joy came in pairs!

"They’re beautiful"