Five local charities are receiving hundreds of donated bedroom sets from UT in time for the holidays!

DALLAS, Tx. - If you`ve been christmas shopping lately and looked for bedroom furniture, then you know that a quality set can be pricey.

That`s why Dallas Life Executive Director, Bob Sweeney, says what happened this week was so special.

"Families to Freedom, contacted us and Sarah said we have this donation of furniture. We`ve partnered with them, so we`re going to be able to see this furniture come in, revitalize the rooms and our dormitories," says Sweeney. "So the fact that they thought of us, is a blessing!"

Dallas life houses up to 500 homeless people - per night!

They`re one of five North Texas charities (Dallas Life, Bed Start, City House, Abigails Arms, and Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation) benefitting from a donation of 700 rooms of furniture from the University of Houston.

"You could imagine what it would do to our budget if we had to purchase new all of this furniture," says Sweeney.

Good point! Plus, imagine how much a shipment of all that furniture would cost!

Luckily, one local moving company put that shipment in motion - for free!

"It`s definitely well-needed and it`s a great blessing for this community," says Element Moving and Storage President, Elle Nesher, "right before the holidays it`s an awesome thing, and we`re so excited to be apart of it."

And one Element Moving and Storage employee personally knows how crucial help from organizations like this one can be.

"About two years ago my best friend was here with her son who was a newborn at the time," says Jazimine Douglas. "This is a great organization, they do help, they do everything they can to make sure that person`s where they need to be."

And there are ways that you can help too.

"The next need if anybody wants to donate is mattresses, bedding, sheets, pillows, blankets," says Nesher.

So that truly all can have a Merry Christmas.