FCC reverses Net Neutrality rules

The battle between net neutrality and internet freedom has come to an end.

The Federal Communications Commission has voted to eliminate Obama’s 2015 Open Internet Order better known as net neutrality.

So, will the way we use the internet will change?

In 2015, it was all about keeping the internet neutral. So the all-powerful government stepped up saying it can do that by preventing internet service providers, like AT&T or Comcast from charging content providers like Netflix or Hulu.

Today the FCC argues, however, that getting rid of net neutrality will open up more competition between all the internet providers, thereby lowering prices across the board.

So what happens now?

Well, the World Wide Web is free game. And yes, that means internet companies are free to prioritize content if they want. The only rule: they have to publicly say they’re going to.

Now changes won’t happen overnight. The new rules will go into effect in a couple months. But the debate will certainly continue with much of it happening, on the internet.

Talk about a tangled web!