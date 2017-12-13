Ruff Life: Cata’s living the “lounge life” after finding her forever home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Cata definitely had a rocky start before Dallas Pet's Alive! scooped her up.

"We thought she was pregnant," said Haley Edman from Dallas Pets Alive!. "Come to find out, it seemed she had some abscess in her belly and she was actually really sick."

But now, this girl's just ready to kick back and relax like the princess she is!

"I knew it was a match made in heaven when they said her favorite activities were sun bathing and watching Netflix," said Cata's mom, Jami.

Whether it's lounging by the pool or wearing matching outfits, this mother-daughter duo is the perfect team!

"I'm kind of a stage mom obviously," Jami said. "But we do a lot together. Whether it's walks, hanging out by the house, going to socialize."

Cata looks like she's right at home!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.