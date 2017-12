Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Cowtown will soon be smoke-free in bars and in Bingo halls. The Fort Worth City Council approved the ban in a seriously heated meeting Tuesday night, resulting in all of Tarrant County now being smoke-free in these types of establishments.

The ban also includes e-cigarettes, so no vaping either, and limits where Fort Worth smoke shops can be located.

The exception to the rule? Outdoor patios -- just as long as the smokers are 20 feet away from the entrance.