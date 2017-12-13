Children identified in NRH murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS - We have learned the names of the children tragically killed in a North Richland Hills murder-suicide over the weekend.

Nine-year-old Luke Dawson and his five-year-old sister, Bree, were both reportedly shot and killed by their father, Chris, before he turned the gun on himself. Rachel Dawson, the children's mother, called police early Saturday after reportedly finding her family dead at the family's home in the 7400 block of College Circle South.

The family had recently moved to the area from Phoenix. Now, Rachel Dawson, is left to pick up the pieces.