A letter to the NFL Network on sexual harassment from Lindsay McCormick

Lindsay McCormick; television reporter, host and now the woman responsible for the latest mic drop on Instagram about the NFL Network and sexual harassment.

"In my last interview with NFL Network a few years ago, the head of hiring talent said to me, 'If we hire you, do you plan on getting knocked up immediately like the rest of them?'

Yep! That basically summed up her experience with a network executive.

And it didn't stop there she went on to say:

"Kudos to NFL network for eventually removing this man from his position and for the actions they've taken this week."

It's no secret she's referring to the sexual harassment suit filed by Jami Cantor, a previous wardrobe stylist for the NFL Network. The network suspended a handful of former football players accused of sexually explicit texts, and more.

Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, Warren Sapp and Heath Evans to name a few. Then there's the non-athlete, former executive producer at the network, Eric Weinberger. Donovan Mcnabb and Eric Davis were also name-dropped in the suit.

And speaking of athletes possibly being benched, Jose Canseco's tweets on politicians and molestation might be the reason he'll be out of a job in 2018.

First, he tweeted...

What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I've been molested by several women and never complained — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

Yep! And though people were begging him to stop, he continued with a series of tweets. Including this one:

These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 12, 2017

But because of those twitter fingers, he might not get it at all!

Talk about a curve ball!