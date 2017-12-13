× 18-year-old pregnant woman killed in car wreck involving off duty Dallas firefighter

CEDAR HILL – An 18-year-old woman and her unborn child died Wednesday morning after being ejected from their vehicle that had been hit by a City of Dallas firefighter.

Cedar Hill officers responded to a major accident on the 200 block of N. Hwy 67 at 12:44a.

According to witnesses, the fireman’s two door, white Mercedes struck the woman’s maroon Mazda SUV from behind, forcing her and a male occupant to eject from the vehicle. The male sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The woman, who was several months pregnant, died as a result of her injuries. The baby also did not survive.

The firefighter and another occupant of his vehicle were also transported to a local hospital, both sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, it’s believed that alcohol and speed were contributing factors to the crash.