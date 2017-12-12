Netflix calls out viewers for watching “A Christmas Prince” 18 days in a row

LOS GATOS, CA — Netflix and chill? More like chill out Netflix!

The streaming company is under fire from some of its viewers, all because they tweeted this:

To the 53 people who've watched A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days: Who hurt you? — Netflix US (@netflix) December 11, 2017

The joke rubbed some folks the wrong way and have people accusing Netflix of “binge-shaming.”

Why are you calling people out like that Netflix — Amanda Bell (@AmandaJuneBell) December 11, 2017

Others think it’s a little on the creepy side.

This is amazing. Except for the “watching us like big brother “ part ;) — blake (@blaketopia) December 11, 2017

For Netflix, it’s all just fun and games considering this isn’t the first time they’ve taken to Twitter to point out people’s watching habits.

Like one of their customers who watched “Bee Movie” 357 times in 2017 and another who watched “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” for 365 days straight.

Netflix has heard their watcher woes and said in a statement: “The privacy of our members’ viewing is important to us. This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals.”

Whether it be a cheesy Christmas movie or a whole season of a TV show, don’t feel ashamed of what you watch and how many times you watch it!