Employees dressed as Santa protest Dallas Walmart for holiday pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- Santa is just like you and me: mad at Walmart because of money.

Some Kris Kringles have had it with the milk and cookies and are demanding change. As in, they want their money honey!

"We're out here to ask Walmart to bring back holiday pay for its workers," one protester said. "Just like a Grinch, they just stole it away from its workers and the workers would like to get holiday pay back."

Several Walmart employees posted up outside a Dallas store to show Walmart who's boss.

"It's not fair for the one's who have to work on holiday pay," another protester said.

These frustrated Santas aren't just raising signs in Texas. They're protesting in New York:

Phoenix:

Chicago... the list goes on!

Making Change at Walmart is in Chicago this morning fighting to get Walmart employees the holiday pay they deserve! #walmart #walmartholidaypay @chicagotribune @ABC7Chicago @Suntimes pic.twitter.com/PzIkaSiuWu — Making Change @ WMT (@ChangeWalmart) November 20, 2017

Here's the low down. Walmart told NewsFix they changed some things around in 2016. Instead of getting holiday pay, workers can put those holiday hours worked towards their paid time off, which can be carried over into the next year or be cashed out.

Walmart told us, "What they're claiming...is patently false...No time is being taken away."

Doesn't look like that's stopped these Claus's from putting Walmart on their naughty list!