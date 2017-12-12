Community rallies to replace charity’s Christmas gifts destroyed in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — A fire raged through the Asante apartment complex, early this morning, completely burning out one of the buildings. Investigators say a space heater left on accidentally started it. Fortunately no one was hurt in the blaze.

But the fire didn’t just destroy the building, it also destroyed Christmas toys that were going to be distributed by a local charity, Quest 4 Greater Success.

“Today we were planning on passing out to 54 families, which was over 100 kids, toys for Christmas and Christmas baskets that included hams and all the Christmas fixings,” said Assata Thomas, with Quest 4 Greater Success. “So we were all excited and had our volunteers all ready to do that.”

And that’s where this story takes a holiday turn. All through the day, dozens of toys have been donated from all across the community, as well as canned goods for those Christmas baskets.

“It’s been a great response,” Thomas told NewsFix. “For the community, we’re very grateful.”

But there’s still help needed. You can drop off toy donations at the Janie Turner Recreation Center, or donate online at Q4Success.org.

They’ll be out, this Saturday, giving out the gifts and spreading joy in spite of the catastrophe.

“That’s exactly what has to happen because it does affect the whole community,” Thomas said. “This wasn’t just a building, it was a place for hope and help for this community.”

Now it’s the community’s turn to offer that hope and help, and raise Christmas out of the ashes for these kids.