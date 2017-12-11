‘Lamb of God’: Owner of dog sentenced to death pops off in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Sean Baugh, owner of the dog who was sentenced by to death by a Dallas judge popped off in court, Monday. He says, “Now you get to hear it from the horses mouth, I am not an animal abuser, that’s my best friend.”

Baugh is known for dressing up his dog, Lamb of God, and getting donations from people who want to take pictures with him. However, that ended when Lamb of God bit a 13-year-old child in the face, landing her on doggie death row. That decision that sparked a huge community uproar, a petition, and multiple lawyers donating their time to try and save her.

It also resulted in this GoFundMe page. Baugh is not too happy about the page. "I’ll voice my opinion, I don’t beat around the bush. And, anyone who tries to gain money off my dog, that’s wrong.” Referring to the woman who created the page, he says, “She’s profiting off my dog, that’s wrong. I don’t care about the money, i’ll burn it right in front of them.”

A whopping, nearly $10,000 have been raised for Lamb of God. But, wait a second, the lawyers aren’t getting paid. So, where are these thousands of dollars actually going? Raine Devries created the page after going to great lengths, doing everything she could think of to save Lamb of God. “It was set up with the intention of serving the needs of Lamb of God, whatever those might be. Whether that is legal expenses, filing fees, things of that nature.”

If Lammy gets saved, it will go to the rescue who will take her in. But, if the judges order is upheld, and Lamb of God is put to death, well that money will go to benefit other dogs.

A judge is expected to make a decision late Monday night or Tuesday whether he will allow a new trial to determine Lamb of God's fate.

Baugh says, “I am having chest pains, I am going to the hospital right now.”