Enchant Christmas: Arlington light maze to benefit Kidd’s Kids

ARLINGTON - See Enchant Christmas AND help support Kidd's Kids this Thursday night!

Enchant Christmas in Arlington boasts the biggest outdoor Christmas light maze and more sparkling lights and trees than you can imagine. This Thursday night, December 14, you can go see the sparkles and support Kidd's Kids at the same time!

Caroline Kraddick will be there, caroling with the special kids who have benefited from Kidd's Kids.

All you have to do is use the code 'kidd' -- with two d's --when you buy your ticket.