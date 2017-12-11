City of Arlington starts $3 flat rate ride share

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - A $3 ride share? That's what the city of Arlington will launch today. It's called Via and it's basically an on-demand city bus service that has no fixed routes and no fixed schedules. The service is available in select areas of the city for a $3 flat rate.

Pickups and drop offs will start in the dark blue area today, then will grow to the other areas on this map over the next six months.

You can find out more information and download the Via Rideshare app at arlingtontx.Gov slash via.