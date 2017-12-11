A local DFW elementary school choir is headed to the Big Apple for a show at Carnegie Hall!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Believe it or not, the choir singing in this video is not singing a cover song.

"We love the music, the reason we had the movement was because we love it, singing is in our hearts," says fourth grader in the Honor Choir at NRH International Leadership of Texas, Sada Kanakoqui.

"It helps you be focused," says fifth grader, Kenzie Harris. "Because when you`re singing you don`t think about anything else, and it just calms you down."

"We started writing songs last spring, we wrote a thousand songs between January and June," explains the K-5 Music Director, Joe Rine.

You heard that right - Rine says 9, 10, and 11-year-olds are writing their own music!

"Those songs were being used from North Carolina to Colorado, we were hearing teachers all over the United States say 'we`re using your songs!'" he says.

North Carolina and Colorado aren`t the only states taking note.

"At a parent meeting for Beauty and the Beast," he explains. "New York called and said would you like to join Indianapolis and the Russian Children`s Choir, to come over to New York for the International Children`s Choir Festival [...] every mouth was open, jaw dropping experience."

"Carnegie Hall is probably a really good experience, for my music life and for other kids," says Kanakoqui.

"Just being able to sing in front of everybody," says Harris. "And knowing that people have gotten famous there!"

Though the four day New York experience is expected to be wonderful for these little stars, Rine says he doesn`t need to fly all the way to the Big Apple for good music.

"The music it`s a total release of their imagination, there`s no greater spot than sitting in my chair!"

So make sure you tune into the International Children`s Choir Festival in June to hear more impressive singing!