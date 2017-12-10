Fundraiser Feud? Steve Harvey sued over alleged charity fraud, blames Oprah for money issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, CA -- Steve Harvey's recent play in charity has turned out to be a fundraiser feud! The entertainer is being sued for allegedly failing to pay-up on a fundraiser's commission.

Sources say Vincent Dimmock claims Steve hired him to help raise $20 million for Steve's foundation and other ventures. Dimmock says when he delivered $1 million, Steve never gave him his cut of the 12.5% that they allegedly agreed on.

Unlike his Miss Universe slip up, Steve isn't owning up to this.

Dimmock told TMZ that Steve also threw Obama, Oprah, and Tyler Perry under the bus. Back in May, Steve reportedly told a financial adviser that all three of them are to blame for some of his money woes and recent PR problems.

Steve's agent reportedly says Dimmock's story is fake news. So, guess we'll have to wait and see how this feud plays out.