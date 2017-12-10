Dak leads Dallas past New York to keep playoff hopes alive

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The Cowboys stormed into New York, wearing a new jersey combo and needing a win against the Giants to keep their playoff hopes alive.

For three quarters it was a dog fight with the Boys scrapping for every inch, even finding themselves behind 10-3 to the two-win Giants. But they triumphed in the 4th quarter, pulling away to trounce New York, 30-10 to earn the season sweep over their rivals.

After 4 straight rough weeks, Dak Prescott came alive for one of his best games ever, throwing for 332 yards and 3 TDs to lock up the huge win.

Backup running back Rod Smith also had the best game of his career, running for 47 yards and a touchdown, as well as leading the team in receiving with 5 catches for 113 yards, including an 81 yard score.

Sean Lee was a welcome face back on defense, leading his squad with 18 tackles and a game clinching interception in his first game back since missing 3 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Now the Boys are 7-6. The goals are still clear: win out, get a little help, and get into the playoffs. Still not easy, but after winning the last two, it’s not impossible at all.