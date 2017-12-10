Crazy Cowboys Fan: Aaron Baez goes big for the Cowboys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON. TX — About 90,000 Cowboys fans pour into AT&T Stadium every home game, but you can’t miss Aaron Baez because he goes big -- real big -- out at the tailgate scene.

“I had to stand out, man,” Baez said of his giant, inflatable Cowboys suit. “I couldn’t be just like everybody else, just in a regular jersey, and I wanted to do something different. And that’s why I decided to get this airbrushed and then from then on, it’s been about four years that I’ve been having this suit.”

It’s not much of a surprise that Aaron is a top-of-the line selfie attraction for all the fans and kids heading out to the game.

“That’s what I’m here for, you know? To enjoy the tailgate, to have fun, and to take pictures with people. That’s what it’s all about,” Baez said.

But don’t worry, he’s not letting that super fan fame go to his head.

“I’m just a guy in a blue suit, that’s all I am.”

As for who wore it better: Him or Violet Beauregarde from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory? We’re in this Crazy Cowboys Fan’s corner all day!

Know of a Crazy Cowboys fan we should feature? Drop us a line and let us know about them and they could be our next Crazy Cowboys Fan!

