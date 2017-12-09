× Protesters rally outside of local Dillard’s after girl reportedly denied job for wearing hijab

GARLAND — The sign language was clear at Saturday’s protest against Dillard’s alleged “No Hijab’ policy. CAIR- DFW and the community lined the sidewalks in support of Duha Dallah.

Last month, the college student took to Facebook to tell of her recent run-in with the Dillards at Firewheel Town Center in Garland. According to the now viral post, Dallah says she landed a job at the department store but before she could start she was told to ditch her headscarf. When she refused, she was allegedly denied the gig.

“They did not hire a young girl because she wore hijab, it’s anti-American and it’s discrimination based on religion,” Inayet Sahin of CAIR-DFW told NewsFix. “This shows her that there are still people willing to fight for our american ideals.”

In a statement Dillards told NewsFix:

“It is Dillard’s longstanding policy to accommodate religious beliefs in all areas of employment, including dress code requirements.”

According to Dallah’s post, she’s seeking justice and has filed a lawsuit against the department store.

“We should be able to wear whatever we want and practice whatever religion we want,” protesters added.