NBA Star Chris Bosh’s Desoto home raided by cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DESOTO – Dallas native and NBA star Chris Bosh is in the spotlight for something besides basketball. Friday, Bosh's Desoto home, on the 900 block of Georges Place, was raided by cops for drugs. Once inside, cops did seize a large amount of drug paraphernalia, but no arrests were made.

Desoto Police say about a month ago they got word that a lot of cars were coming and going from the residence. They say sources even saw hand-to-hand drug type transactions taking place.

There's no indication that Bosh had anything to do with the crime.