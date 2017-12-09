Man meets Frisco firefighters who saved his life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRISCO- It's not often that firefighters get to meet the people they save, but today it was just par for the course.

Steve Post had a heart attack while playing the 13th hole at a Frisco golf course last February.

Fire crews arrived on scene and hopped in a golf cart to go save him.

"It took a couple of months to put it together, but today I finally get to meet the gentlemen that saved my life," Post said.

Post and his wife had a barbecue lunch with the emergency team in celebration.

The best part of all? Post just got a new golfing partner to help him make it to the green without issues!

"Our son and daughter-in-law just had their first baby, and he was born this morning," Post said. "He'll golf eventually!"