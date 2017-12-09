Ho Ho Harley: Area bikers are playing Santa this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE -- You might not expect to see gift wrap and bows strapped to the back of a Harley, but that's exactly what happened this Saturday in Grand Prairie.

Biker dudes and chicks are revving up their engines each Saturday this month in anticipation for Christmas as they partner with Toys for Tots. Long Horn Harley Davidson is collecting toys, then delivering them to kids who otherwise would have nothing under their tree. Anna Lobaugh, who works at Harley Davidson says, "Their faces light up, you just can`t say no, they are just so happy."

You can roll through the store anytime to drop off a gift.

Kellie Rambo, who went on the Saturday ride brought a bunch of gifts for the kids. She says, "If my kid needed something, I would hope and pray that someone would do that for me."