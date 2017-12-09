Disturbing video show Mesa police shooting of Texas man, cop found not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA, ARIZONA -- It's a "not guilty" verdict for an ex-cop who shot and killed an unarmed man. The former Mesa police officer Mitch Brailsford was facing charges on the second degree murder of a North Texas man, Daniel Shaver.

"A subject matter who reviewed the case absolutely said he acted consistently with his training," Nate Gafvert with Mesa Police Association said.

The incident went down in 2016 at a hotel in Mesa, Arizona. Shaver who was from Granbury was staying there, when staff called 911 after a witness said they spotted him waving a rifle outside his room window. Turns out, Shaver had a pellet rifle he used for his pest control job.

According to newly released police body cam footage cops arrived on the scene instructed Shaver to get down on the ground where he laid for several minutes before they yelled out more instructions.

The fatal moment happened when Shaver reached towards his waistband while crawling.

"The situation presented a very dangerous situation when movements are made that are consistent to drawing a weapon you have one second to make up your mind," Attorney Mike Piccarreta explained.