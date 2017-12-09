Call of Duty comes to Dallas with a $200,000 prize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- You might wanna to rethink hassling your kid about playing too many video games.

You could be cheating them out of some big money!

"It's like more of my job, I would say," said one man competing in the tournament. "I understand people when say it's 'just a game.' I try to explain, 'I can make money, I can support my family, just playing a game.'"

Dallas is hosting a Call of Duty World League Tournament, and the grand prize for the winning team is $200,000.

With that kind of money up for grabs, it's definitely a different atmosphere than when you play at home next to a half-empty bag of doritos.

And not everyone is here to compete. Hundreds of people have paid just to come in and watch the action.

Final matches are on Sunday, and only one team will be walking out with the cash.

Maybe next year you can take your shot and hop on the sticks, but only if you're game!