Two shot, one person dead in Fort Worth home near TCU

FORT WORTH — Local schools are on lock down as two people were shot, one fatally, in Fort Worth home near TCU.

According to the Star-Telegram, FW police are currently searching for a suspect who fled around 10:30 AM.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 AM in the 3500 block of Rogers Avenue.

McClean Middle School and McClean 6th Grade are reportedly on lockdown as a precaution.

#BREAKING Two people from a neighborhood close to @TCU (Rogers Avenue by Bluebonnet Circle) have been shot and transported by Medstar. Ten or so squad cars on scene, helicopter circling above. pic.twitter.com/UW3uzVGjzV — Scott Sidway (@ScottyWK) December 8, 2017

