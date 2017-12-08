Two Dallas cops indicted on deadly conduct charges after death of unarmed man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- After indictments by a grand jury, two Dallas Police officers face deadly conduct charges following the 2016 death of a man they had in custody. The cops in question, Sgt. Kevin Mansell and Officer Danny Vasquez, claim they pulled up to a porn store parking lot on Mockingbird Ln. where 32-year-old Tony Timpa was allegedly being "combative."

"They were afraid he was going to get back up and run back into the roadway," Mike Mata with the Dallas Police Association explained. "One officer held him down and waited for DFR to get there when DFR got there they saw that he was in distress and unfortunately Mr. Timpa went into cardiac arrest."

The medical examiner labeled Timpa's death as a homicide. They also added that secondary causes of death were toxic effects of cocaine and stress associated with physical restraint.

Timpa's mother, Vicki Timpa, claims police body cam footage shows another story.

"They were all horrible ways to die and I see the videos and see how he really dies," she sobbed.

The family lawyer says Timpa called 9-1-1 for help because he feared for his own life after not taking his medication. When cops arrived, they allegedly mocked and pinned Timpa down for 14 minutes.

"Others are pinning him down , tying his legs," attorney Geoff Henley told NewsFix.

So far, the two officers named have been put on administrative leave.

The police body cam footage from that night has not been released to the public.