‘Surfer Bros’ protest House Party crackdown in Los Angeles

lOS ANGELES, CA -- L.A. is cracking down on the house parties but one surfer dude isn't ready to close the doors on social soirees.

The Beastie Boys would be proud.

Self-described activist and house party enthusiast Chad Kroeger marched right down to city hall to let them know house parties are essential to life.

"Over the past week I’ve been in a state of deep despair upon hearing the news that LA is trying to outlaw house parties in the Hollywood Hills,” said Kroeger. "I am here determined to stop this future atrocity"

This killer speech told the story of Chad's first house party and how epic weekend bashes helped him gain confidence. Everything seemed to be going well, he made some pretty legit points, then he was shut down. But every hero needs a sidekick right? Well, he too was told to shut it.

Now, this isn't the first time the duo has fought the good fight for the people. In California, they're notorious for trolling meetings just like this one.

Not too long ago, they set out on a mission to get a statue of Paul Walker and Chad declared his love for the first lady.

To be honest, that might not work out but, hey, we like your effort Chad!