Price of opioid addiction recovery prescriptions becoming more of a burden

PLANO - "Four months ago I was homeless, you know, and I wanted to die, and I just didn`t have the courage to kill myself," says recovering alcoholic and opioid addict, Francene Fegely. She says she's been in and out of rehab and detox programs since she was in her teens. "Opioids, heroin and stuff like that and it was a instant feel good thing that I don`t know that took over and everything."

She says she over dosed three separate times, "They gave me Narcan [...] it saved my life."

You can find that life saving recovery drug in Walgreens and CVS after President Trump declared the opioid addiction a national emergency.

But as with many things in life - it comes at a price - upwards of $130 for those without insurance.

"It`s a step in the right direction, the thing is though it`s not going to do anything sitting ton the shelves, You`re talking people that are coming from like nothing, and a lot of people don`t even have insurance even I didn`t. I know I couldn`t obtain my medication which plays a big part in your recovery," says Francene.

One Texas based company - Refillwise - is trying to help with the rising cost of prescriptions with a no-strings attached free pharmacy discount card.

"We don`t believe anybody should have to choose between their health and their finances," says RefillWise Director of Partnerships, Catherine Cuellar. "For those who for whatever reason don`t want to file with insurance for either behavioral health medicine needed to manage recovery or medicine that they or their family members may use in case of emergency like naloxone, RefillWise doesn`t work with insurance."

For Narcan's generic medication - naloxone - the card can save up to 80% of the cost - that's about a $100 less.

This might bring some peace for those struggling, but if not - Francene says finding a program for her is what ultimately turned her life around: "There is hope, no matter how much you feel down, there is a better way, there is a solution. Don't give up, reach out."