Oklahoma brothers take down suspected carjacker armed with gun, knife

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police say the victims he allegedly tried to carjack took him down, according to KFOR.

Police say when they arrived Sunday night at the 3500 block of W. Liberty in Oklahoma City, they found three brothers fighting to hold down Jordan Michael Bond.

According to the police, Bond tried to carjack Juan, Justo, and Antonio Sop and allegedly fired his gun.

At some point, the Sops got out of the car and wrestled Bond to the ground.

"We got him down on the ground but he took a knife, then we grabbed the knife, took it away from him. Then he had a gun, too. He put two shots in the ground," said Antonio Sop.

Police say when they arrived, the brothers were still on top of Bond, and Bond was still holding his gun.

An officer had to kick Bond to get him to release the weapon.

"Often times we will tell people to comply because that gives them the best chance to survive but, in this case, the victims chose to fight. They were able to handle the suspect and hold him down until police arrive, which obviously gets this person off the streets, so hats off to them," said Gary Knight of the OKCPD.

Bond was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of robbery, shooting with the intent to kill, and possession of a firearm.

According to police documents, Bond has multiple felony convictions.