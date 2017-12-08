Lady Gaga’s foundation, Born This Way, supporting Dallas homeless youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Lady Gaga is known for her unconventional, provocative, and thought provoking work. She is performing Friday night in Downtown Dallas, as part of her Channel Kindness Tour. However, some people anticipated her elsewhere the afternoon before the show.

Sadly, Lady Gaga did not show up to the CitySquare Opportunity Center on Friday. However, her foundation called Born This Way, did! Maya Smith, with the foundation says, "We try to work together to build a world that is kinder and braver."

It began like this: the Dallas Street Choir, a music outlet for the homeless recently sent Lady Gaga a video of them performing one of her songs. Lady Gaga listened to it, and wanted to help spread awareness of the After8ToEducate program, which supports Dallas homeless youth.

John Callaway, who went to the event says, "Being homeless for like the three nights that I was homeless, I didn`t want to do it. I didn`t know if I was going to be able to get another meal, or be able to live somewhere."

More than 3,500 homeless students are in the Dallas Independent School District alone. The After8ToEducate comprehensive program is about to open a drop-in center, because the homeless shelters are busting at the seams. Hillary Evans, director of the program says local homeless services turn away around 150 young people a month. "There are many youths that are getting kicked out of their house because of their sexual orientation, and finding themselves on the street."

Larry James, CEO of CitySquare says the center, which will be opening in the fall is filling a huge need. "You can imagine if you`re on your own, and you`re 17 or 16-years old, the streets are dangerous, the streets are cold."