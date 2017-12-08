Demonstrations against Trump’s Jerusalem decision turn deadly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The demonstrations in Jerusalem have taken a turn for the worst. A man was reportedly killed by Israeli gunfire. And there's more.

Just North of Jerusalem protesters threw stones and troops fired tear gas, injuring more than 50 people.

It all started earlier this week when President Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The move was welcomed by Israel but not by the Arab and Islamic world along with a lot of U.S. allies.

Israel has always called Jerusalem its capital but Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state.but Jerusalem wasn't the only area in trouble.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters held demonstrations in Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey, and Iran.

The Palestinian president called it disastrous. They’ve also made it known Vice President Mike Pence is not welcome in Palestine. Putting that trip he was planning in doubt.

The riots aren't likely to calm down anytime soon, especially with the Palestinian president calling for his people to take to the streets.