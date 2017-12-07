“Snizzle” officially makes landfall in the DFW and it’s not even winter yet

DALLAS — If you haven’t noticed it’s pretty chilly outside. So chill that there was some snowfall earlier in the day.

It’s nothing compared to the “Cobblestone Ice Storm of 2013″ which wreaked havoc on DFW! For about 5 days folks were having a hard time getting down the roads and highways. That’s because there was at least 3” of sleet.

This time around, we’re expecting temps to get as low as 28 degrees and it doesn’t look like there’s any snow in the forecast for us.

Our friends in the Houston and Austin area age getting some snow.

Or in the words of the National Weather Service: “snizzle”