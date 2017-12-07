Lyndo Jones: Fired Mesquite police officer indicted for shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESQUITE - A former Mesquite police officer is facing charges.

Derick Wiley shot a man, Lyndo Jones, who Wiley claims was breaking into a truck last month. Turns out, the truck belonged to Lyndo Jones. He was sitting in the truck when police arrived, reportedly trying to turn off the vehicle's alarm system.

A grand jury handed down the indictment Wednesday.

"An indictment was returned for Derick Wiley. He was indicted for the offense of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon by Public Servant," Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said.

Wiley was fired from Mesquite PD last week; he was a 10 year veteran of the force.

He faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted. Body cam video of the incident will not be released before the trial, Johnson said.