Dallas police investigating several assaults in Uptown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Turns out that even Uptown Dallas isn't completely safe these days.

"They're so many street lights and there's the little call boxes around here, so I expected a little bit more protection," one Uptown resident said.

Girl, so did we.

Police say there have been several assaults over the past 14 months occurring between 12:45am and 2:30 am.

The really scary part? Some of the women were right outside of their apartments when attacked.

So what can you do to help keep these creeps away?

Dallas PD says to walk with a purpose and make sure you're aware of your surroundings.

Another pro tip? Make as much noise as you can if you're attacked.

Be careful out there y'all.