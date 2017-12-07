Dallas neighborhood fed up with package thieves, saying karma is real

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Surveillance video caught on Wednesday is lighting up a neighborhood in Dallas, and not in a cheery kinda way.

In the video, you can see a man in the stuffing something under his jacket, then walking away.

The woman who posted it on the neighborhood website, Nextdoor claims it was her package the man stole! Now, she`s spreading the Christmas spirit, with a gift of warning for her neighbors. Police are looking into it, saying it happened on Wednesday in broad daylight near uptown.

Those living in the Henderson area say they aren't going to take it anymore. One person who saw the video and lives down the street, says she`d gladly pick up her neighbors packages for them when they are not around. Others say, the problem is so bad that they already do that for one another. One person recommends obsessively checking on package updates.

Someone else says karma is very real for those porch thieves, and that`s the thing. Most of the criminals have no idea what`s in the package in the first place. So, if you help yourself to a package, and wind up with a lump of coal, well Merry Christmas.

Data from Nextdoor shows a 515% increase in package theft during this time of year. They posted a number of surveillance videos, and advice to ensure no one steals your package.