Al Franken steps down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thirty-two lawmakers from both parties called him out and Thursday morning, Democratic Senator Al Franken took the Senate floor, addressed sexual misconduct claims, and made it official.

Franken said, "today I am announcing that in the coming weeks, I will be resigning as a member of the United States Senate."

But the former SNL star wasn't going out without the last word. And in his emotional address to the public, he said some claims - just aren't true

"Let me be clear, I may be resigning my seat but I am not giving up my voice,” said Franken. "Some of the allegations against me are simply not true. Others I remember very differently,"

He also took a jab at president trump on his way out.

"I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving. While a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the oval office"

Either way, the Senate ethics committee started taking a closer look at the comedian turned politician in November.

When radio anchor Leeann Tweeden claimed he groped and forcibly kissed her back in 2006.Franken apologized for his behavior but more women have come forward with new claims against the senator.

And we're pretty sure, Franken wishes this whole thing was an SNL skit.