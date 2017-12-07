2 Texas legislators accused of sexual misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - The nation's growing harassment scandal is now hitting the Texas Legislature.

The Daily Beast posted a story overnight detailing new accusations against two prominent Democratic Texas State legislators. A former intern is accusing Texas Senator Borris Miles, from Houston, of offering her money-- seemingly in exchange for sex-- when he was a state representative in 2013.

Senator Miles didn't respond to the news outlet's requests for comment.

And State Senator Carlos Uresti of San Antonio is being accused of making inappropriate comments toward women, and even forcing a woman to kiss him.

Uresti called the accusations unfounded.