With Lamb of God’s life in the balance, supporters rally for dog

DALLAS — It’s the Deep Ellum dog controversy that just won’t die. Yeah, Lamb of God, who has quickly become Dallas’ most famous pup, is still alive, over two weeks after being sentenced to death after she bit a child on the face.

It’s all a part of a complicated story that includes an allegedly abusive owner, a stay of execution, an army of supporters rallying behind the dog, and the facts of the case that the dog was ruled “dangerous” by a municipal court.

This might be the most complex legal drama in DFW since Zeke’s court battles.

Now Lamby’s supporters have kicked it into high gear, setting up a Go Fund Me page and a Change.org petition that’s pulled in over 75,000 signatures. Not to mention e-mails sent directly to Dallas City Council to try to save the dog.

So Lamby’s fate is in the hands of the courts now, but it’s important to remember that if you really want to help, there are plenty of other doggos out at Dallas Animal Services that also need their lives saved.