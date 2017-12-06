What a ‘Time’! #MeToo Movement named ‘Person of The Year’

NEW YORK CITY — Welp! President Trump didn’t make the cut for Time Magazine’s “Person Of The Year”. Instead , the people behind the #MeToo movement are gracing the cover!

Actress Ashley Judd and #MeToo creator Tarana Burke are included in the group of ladies and men who are so-called ‘The Silence Breakers.”

They’ve helped uncover the amount of sexual abuse going on in the entertainment and political worlds. Time’s editor-in-chief says the people who spoke out about the harassment “have created one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture in decades.”

For the first time, this particular cover story is unfolding right before our eyes. Following recent firings of a few well-known men, Senator Al Franken might be the next on the chopping block. A growing list of female senators are calling for Franken to resign.

He’s been accused of groping women and his latest accuser is a former aide claiming Franken tried to forcefully kiss her back in ’06.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sounded off on social media saying it would be better for Franken to step aside and let someone else serve.

As elected officials, we should be held to the highest standards—not the lowest. The allegations against Sen. Franken describe behavior that cannot be tolerated. While he’s entitled to an Ethics Committee hearing, I believe he should step aside to let someone else serve. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 6, 2017

Franken says the recent allegation is “categorically not true” but he’s also reportedly making some special announcement on Thursday.