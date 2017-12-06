Teen who went viral for 50 Angelina Jolie ‘look-a-like’ surgeries says it’s not true

The Iranian teen who blew up on social media after posting about dropping 88 pounds and having 50 plastic surgeries to look like actress Angelina Jolie now says… it’s not really true. She was just having fun with y’all.

After a firestorm of social media criticism, Sahar Tabar now says it was never her intention to look like Jolie, nor was it her intention to look like something out of a Tim Burton movie (which she does, in many of the photos).

“I did not even think about being like Jolie. Also, I did not want to resemble the cartoon character the Corpse Bride,” Tabar said to Russian media outlet Sputnik.

The 19-year-old admits she has had a nose job and liposuction, along with having her mouth enlarged. The rest, she says, is cosmetics and computer science. “This is Photoshop and makeup. Every time I publish a photo, I paint my face in an increasingly funny way. It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face,” she told Sputnik.

Since the social media firestorm, Tabar has hit the mother lode on Instagram, now with hundreds of thousands of followers.