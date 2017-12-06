Spice of Blythe: Christmas Morning Breakfast!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Pink Magnolia Chef Blythe Beck has some excellent hacks for a quick and tasty Christmas morning breakfast!

First, she has us add some eggnog, cinnamon, sugar and nutmeg to the pancakes to make them extra delicious and fluffy. Second, she has some homemade whipped cream with peppermint bits, and then she adds some bourbon to her syrup for some special spicy flavor!

Next, she moves on to French toast, which you dip in cinnamon, cream and eggs before tossing it into the pan.

Finally, get some store bought pizza dough, roll it out, add your favorite breakfast additives, roll it back up and stick it in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes for a breakfast feast!

Oh, and don't forget about the alcohol - mimosas and eggnog with bourbon!

Spice of Blythe: "Once Santa has left, and the presents are open, it's time to feed that fabulous family of yours. Make it easy on yourselves. Make batters the night before, get your pizza roll rolled up before, make sure you've got booze and everything nice for the next morning. My wish for you is to enjoy the time with your family, have a fabulous holiday, eat well, drink well, love well and I'll see you next year!"