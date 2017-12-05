The Flash S04 E07: The Thinker origin story!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey Flash Fans! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics!

It’s an origin episode and wedding for Iris and Barry!

Okay! So Clifford Devoe and his spouse Marlize are professors and Clifford (possibly Marlize) were also affected by the particle accelerator accident!

He thinks, she builds. When professor Clifford Devoe devises a thinking cap to harness his brains full capabilities, his wife Marlize, an engineer, builds it. Unable to power the device using normal means, Devoe goes to STAR Labs as the particle accelerator is about to go live.

Super-intelligent Devoe has already predicted the accelerator wave accident and is hoping to harness it’s power. But nothing every goes as planned the super-hero reality even for the Thinker, as the chaotic wave nearly kills him.

Now, though with unlimited enlightenment, Devoe is trapped by his own body’s limits specifically as his brain works it drains his body causing paralysis…. so Marlize the Mechanic builds that creepy chair we’ve been seeing all season.

Convinced that Clifford and Marlize are not the gentle husband and wife they present, Barry breaks into their house looking for evidence.

Always one step ahead of Barry, the Devoes frame Barry for the break-in, nearly getting him kicked off the force.

Finally able to convince the rest of team Flash they are indeed villains, Barry enlists their help and Cisco of course comes up with their names: the Thinker and the Mechanic! Something I’ve been telling you with my comic knowledge powered super brain.

We leave our origin episode with Devoe willing to let the wedding of Iris and Barry proceed because “What is knowledge without love”… Our four show crossover kicks off with the long-awaited wedding of Barry and Iris and the cast of all four shows in attendance… but wait… who was that strange young server talking to Barry and super-excited and eager for the wedding? Could she be from the future?

I’ve have my theories so check out my Crisis on Earth X recap!

Our newest trailer gives us a captured Barry by the Mechanic and the Thinker! Because if there was one thing missing from the origin episode of the Thinker, it was his motivation.

Does he need Barry’s speed as an energy source? Could he want Barry’s body since it can process information quickly without paralysis?

Why is the Thinker after Barry?! I’m hoping to find out in our midseason finale of Flash… Don’t Run!