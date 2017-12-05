Video of Randy Travis’ naked DWI arrest released to public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAYSON COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety has released dashcam video from Randy Travis' 2012 DWI arrest in Grayson County.

A federal judge denied a request by the country singer to stop the state from releasing the footage. Travis eventually pleaded guilty and received two years probation and had to pay a $2,000 fine.

The country legend's legal team released a statement which says in part,

"Randy Travis is well-known to be a loving, caring person who is respectful of everyone. A video that shows anything otherwise only underscores that he was absolutely not himself."

Since his arrest, Travis has been recovering from a life-threatening stroke he suffered in July 2013.