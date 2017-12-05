5 mothers of children with brain cancer talk about the need for funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH TEXAS - You may remember sweet and spunky five-year-old Layla who had her celebration of life over the weekend after she died from medulloblastoma - a form of brain cancer considered rare - but all too familiar to these five DFW women.

'They come and they show you this golf ball-sized tumor," says Sara.

Sara was mom to Layla, who died last month.

"It took a very long time for us to get the official diagnosis of the brain tumor because he had confusing symptoms the doctors; couldn`t figure it out he went to many different specialists," says Elizabeth.

Elizabeth was mom to smart, sweet finger painter Kyle, who was three when brain cancer crept into their lives.

"It took six weeks for Sawyer to be diagnosed," says Kim. "About three trips to the pediatrician, a trip to our local emergency room, and like Kyle Murray, they thought it was his stomach."

Kim was mom to serious, yet goofy wrestler Sawyer, who was six when he began his battle.

"They said he had strep throat, they gave him antibiotics. Three weeks to the day, he said, 'Mom, I feel really weird,'" says Annette. "He says, 'I think I`m seeing two of everything.'"

Annette was mom to high school freshman star athlete quarterback and shortstop Carson, who was 14 when his fight began.

"At the end of the game, he came to me and said, 'Have you noticed that your daughter is not the same anymore?'" says Griselle, "When I heard that, I knew that my heart was right."

And Griselle is mother to Valerie, who celebrated her 19th birthday last month. She's considered a survivor -- a term that doesn't always mean what it seems.

"The treatment really impacted him," says Kim. "He had posterior fossa syndrome from the surgery, so he had a to learn how to walk again, he had to learn how to talk again. No one really prepares you for that when you Google 'medulloblastoma' and it says 80% survival rate."

"That's when we found out it was a secondary form of brain cancer and a plastic astrocytoma, which was caused from the radiation from the first treatment," says Elizabeth.

Each woman has a different story - but the same end goal: More research for better brain cancer treatment.

"We need help! We needed help 12 years ago, we needed help 10 years ago, we need help today," says Griselle.

"We need government funding specifically directed to brain cancer," says Kim.

"We have worked closely in Washington DC; we're bringing a group of people together," says Annette. "Congressman Michael McCaul, he's put together this amazing powerful caucus in DC that has gotten three bills through Congress, through Senate, that has become law."

All five women have been fighting separately. But together, with the Carson Leslie Foundation, all five women agree any amount of money or service or skill set can help, and is most certainly worth it when it comes to giving another young child a fighting chance.

