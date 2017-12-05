LaVar Ball pulls LiAngelo from UCLA, preparing him for NBA draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The future of LiAngelo Ball is now unclearer than ever.

The freshman basketball player at UCLA has been pulled from school by his father, the infamous LaVar Ball, following his shoplifting arrest in China.

LiAngelo was suspended indefinitely for that incident, and apparently, father LaVar is fed up with waiting for his reinstatement.

"I'm not sitting back and waiting," LaVar said. "He wasn't punished this bad in China. So basically they're in jail over here."

LaVar went to say he's going to prepare LiAngelo for the NBA draft better than UCLA could have, and that prepping for the draft is the goal for 'Gelo from here on out.

Only one problem... draft experts say he was a long shot to be drafted in June, even before his arrest.

Then you have the youngest son, 16-year-old LaMelo.

LaVar already made the decision to pull him out of high school.

Now, a new report from Yahoo! Sports says both the Ball children will look to play professionally overseas.