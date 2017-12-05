John Mayer rushed into surgery for emergency appendectomy in New Orleans

John Mayer needs an emergency appendectomy! Billboard first reported that John Mayor has had an emergency and been rushed to a hospital.

Mayer’s band Dead and Company, which previously performed three shows at Madison Square Garden, released this statement:

“Early this morning, Tuesday, December 5th, John Mayer was admitted into the hospital for emergency appendectomy forcing the Dead & Company December 5th concert in New Orleans to be postponed.”

Mayer’s bandmates, Grateful Dead founding members Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir, promised concert goers that the Dec. 5 show will be rescheduled.

It’s unclear if Mayer will be available to close the tour.