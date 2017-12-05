House of Cards resumes filming minus Kevin Spacey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Robin Wright will fill the lead role for the final season of Netflix's hit series "House of Cards."

Netflix will resume production on the show's sixth and final season early next year without Kevin Spacey.

Spacey led the show to critical acclaim, but was fired after a series of sexual assault allegations levied against him.

Once Netflix decided against Spacey returning to the show, writers for the program have been working hard to figure out how to account for the absence of Spacey's character in order to reach the show's conclusion.

The season will be shortened from 13 episodes to 8.

No word yet on when the show will return to the streaming service.