Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center hosts toy drive for abused kids

DALLAS — The North Pole has moved south to the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, with Santa’s helpers here helping bring Christmas to kids in a tough spot.

“We serve the most severely abused children her in Dallas County… these families have suffered a lot of emotional and financial hardships,” said Mindy Jackson, the Director of Support Services. “These children need some normalcy in their world.”

The DCAC is out to make sure they have a normal Christmas day, holding their annual toy drive to make sure over 2,200 kids have presents under the tree.

“This is the most tiring two weeks of our job, however it is the most rewarding,” said Jackson. “Often times our families, when they’re here to pick up their items, they tell us that if it wasn’t for DCAC, their children wouldn’t have a Christmas.”

After what so many of these kids have been through, no one deserves a bright Christmas morning more than them.

If you’re interested in making sure these kid’s holiday season is bright, you can find out more at DCAC.org and find the list of toys they need. The toy drive continues through December 9th.

“We really work hard and pride ourselves on insuring that these kids have a magical morning,” Jackson said.

And bringing a little hope and happiness to a dark situation is the best Christmas gift anyone can give.